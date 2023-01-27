Strength Seen in Genius Sports Limited (GENI): Can Its 5.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $5.43. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 63.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Genius Sports extended its rally, driven by its strength in betting technology, Second Spectrum and programmatic advertising services. Further, solid momentum in broadcasting ecosystem, growing strategic partnerships and increasing customer wins are aiding the company in gaining investors’ optimism.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +75%. Revenues are expected to be $105.45 million, up 25.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Genius Sports Limited, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GENI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Genius Sports Limited belongs to the Zacks Internet - Content industry. Another stock from the same industry, Yelp (YELP), closed the last trading session 2.4% higher at $30.73. Over the past month, YELP has returned 14.7%.

For Yelp , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -18.2% over the past month to $0.31. This represents a change of +3.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Yelp currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

