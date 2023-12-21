Strength Seen in First Reliance Bancshares Inc. (FSRL): Can Its 5.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

First Reliance Bancshares Inc. (FSRL) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.44. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of First Reliance Bancshares rallied for the second consecutive day. The Federal Reserve has signaled end of the current rate cycle and kept the interest rates unchanged at 22-year high of 5.25-5.5% at the end of two-day FOMC meeting. The central bank also indicated three interest rate cuts by 2024-end.

These favorable developments turned investor sentiments bullish on bank stocks as high funding costs being faced by the industry players will somewhat come down next year. This will support net interest income and margin growth. Hence, the FSRL stock moved higher.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -5.6%. Revenues are expected to be $9.25 million, down 1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For First Reliance Bancshares Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FSRL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

First Reliance Bancshares Inc. is part of the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry. Veritex Holdings (VBTX), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.9% lower at $22.82. VBTX has returned 23.1% in the past month.

Veritex Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.67. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -9.5%. Veritex Holdings currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

