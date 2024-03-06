Strength Seen in First Community (FCCO): Can Its 7.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?

First Community (FCCO) shares rallied 7.9% in the last trading session to close at $17.40. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.9% loss over the past four weeks.

After getting hammered because of industry-wide concern related to commercial real estate (CRE) loans, shares of First Community are showing signs of improvement. The company’s manageable CRE loan exposure and the Federal Reserve’s signal of rate cuts later this year seem to have turned investors bullish on the FCCO stock.

This holding company for First Community Bank is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -24.4%. Revenues are expected to be $14.83 million, down 0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For First Community, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FCCO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

First Community is part of the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry. City Holding (CHCO), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.9% higher at $104.75. CHCO has returned 1.4% in the past month.

City Holding's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.84. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -9.4%. City Holding currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Community Corporation (FCCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

City Holding Company (CHCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.