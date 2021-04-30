Strength Seen in Facebook (FB): Can Its 7.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Facebook FB shares soared 7.3% in the last trading session to close at $329.51. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.3% gain over the past four weeks.

The upswing in share price came after Facebook posted impressive first-quarter 2021 results which reflected 47.6% year over year increase in revenues to $26.17 billion driven by solid advertising revenue growth of 45.9%. Meanwhile, Facebook’s Asia-Pacific, Europe, the United States & Canada and Rest of World advertising revenues grew 46.3%, 52.8%, 42% and 47.2%, on a year-over-year basis, respectively.

This social media company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.49 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +38.3%. Revenues are expected to be $25.5 billion, up 36.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Facebook, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation.

