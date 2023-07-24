Strength Seen in Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA): Can Its 6.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) shares ended the last trading session 6.3% higher at $20.95. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.9% loss over the past four weeks.

The uptick is attributable to the overall optimism surrounding the shipping industry as economic activities gather pace. In fact shares of the company have performed well so far this year, gaining more than 13% year to date.





This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -55.9%. Revenues are expected to be $39.46 million, down 21.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Euroseas Ltd., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ESEA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Euroseas Ltd. belongs to the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry. Another stock from the same industry, Scorpio Tankers (STNG), closed the last trading session 3.2% lower at $41.01. Over the past month, STNG has returned -6.2%.

Scorpio Tankers' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -45.2% over the past month to $2.65. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -15.3%. Scorpio Tankers currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.