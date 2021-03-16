Strength Seen in Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA): Can Its 15.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) shares soared 15.1% in the last trading session to close at $9.58. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.3% loss over the past four weeks.

As the global economy continues to recover, optimism surrounding increased containership time charter rates and the anticipated rebound in containerized trade, primarily drove the stock higher.

Price and Consensus

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +223.5%. Revenues are expected to be $16.2 million, up 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Euroseas Ltd., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ESEA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.