Strength Seen in Envestnet (ENV): Can Its 6.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Envestnet (ENV) shares soared 6.7% in the last trading session to close at $43.57. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 18.5% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from the company’s platform improvements, partnerships, and acquisitions that help it offer a distinctive financial network that connects technology, solutions, and data.

This financial services firm is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +20%. Revenues are expected to be $318.23 million, up 3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Envestnet, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ENV going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Envestnet belongs to the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Marqeta (MQ), closed the last trading session 1.7% higher at $5.87. Over the past month, MQ has returned -11.1%.

For Marqeta , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -8.5% over the past month to -$0.10. This represents no change from what the company reported a year ago. Marqeta currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

