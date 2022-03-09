Strength Seen in Enphase Energy (ENPH): Can Its 10.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Enphase Energy (ENPH) shares ended the last trading session 10.8% higher at $175.99. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 12.8% gain over the past four weeks.

The recent uptick in Enphase Energy’s share performance can be attributed to the latest spike observed in prices of oil and gas due to Russia-Ukraine crisis. Notably, with rising oil prices, cost of alternative energy production becomes more competitive, thereby turning the spotlight towards clean energy stocks. Moreover, U.S. President Biden announced the United States’ plan to ban oil import from Russia, on March 8, which must have also turned the attention towards solar stocks like ENPH.

This solar technology company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%. Revenues are expected to be $434.09 million, up 43.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Enphase Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 19.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ENPH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Enphase Energy belongs to the Zacks Solar industry. Another stock from the same industry, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN), closed the last trading session 23.6% higher at $13.62. Over the past month, MAXN has returned 28.3%.

For Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$1.30. This represents a change of -1281.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.