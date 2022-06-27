Strength Seen in DMC Global (BOOM): Can Its 9.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

DMC Global BOOM shares soared 9.7% in the last trading session to close at $18.87. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 36.3% loss over the past four weeks.

DMC Global’s share price has gained on its upbeat outlook for the ongoing quarter. The company expects consolidated sales in the range of $142 million to $152 million.



Arcadia sales is expected to be higher year on year driven by higher pricing to address inflation on raw materials. The segment is witnessing healthy demand from its core low-rise and mid-rise building markets as well as from the national high-end residential market. DynaEnergetics' sales is expected to gain on strong demand, higher international sales and improved pricing in North America.

This diversified holding company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -220%. Revenues are expected to be $147.05 million, up 124.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For DMC Global, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BOOM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

DMC Global is part of the Zacks Industrial Services industry. Global Industrial (GIC), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.1% higher at $34.01. GIC has returned -3.5% in the past month.

Global Industrial's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.63. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +14.6%. Global Industrial currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.