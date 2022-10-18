Strength Seen in DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI): Can Its 5.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. DPSI shares soared 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $7.50. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 19.7% gain over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price can be attributed to strong demand for the company’s products across most of the verticals. Also, the company’s strong relationships with its OEMs and distribution partners are a tailwind



Synergies from recent acquisitions are likely to drive DecisionPoint’s performance. The company concluded two buyouts — Advanced Mobile Group and Boston Technologies — earlier in 2022. These acquisitions boost the company’s position in the lucrative transportation and direct store delivery verticals



The company recently completed the re-branding of ExtenData Solutions into DecisionPoint Systems. ExtenData is a leading provider of enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that helps its customers to improve operational efficiency and productivity. The company was acquired by DecisionPoint Systems in December 2020



The acquisition has helped DecisionPoint to improve its regional presence across the Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions of the United States and expand its professional services team.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -75%. Revenues are expected to be $20.95 million, up 15% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For DecisionPoint Systems Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on DPSI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is a member of the Zacks Computer - Software industry. One other stock in the same industry, Autodesk ADSK, finished the last trading session 4.7% higher at $198.70. ADSK has returned -2.7% over the past month.

Autodesk's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.5% over the past month to $1.70. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +27.8%. Autodesk currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).



