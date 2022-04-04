Strength Seen in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE): Can Its 6.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Cue Biopharma, Inc. CUE shares rallied 6.4% in the last trading session to close at $5.19. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 6.2% loss over the past four weeks.

The rise in share prices is attributable to positive investor expectations for Cue Biopharma’s progress with its pipeline of novel injectable biologics in multiple indications. Currently, the most advanced candidate in the company’s pipeline is CUE-101 which is being evaluated both as monotherapy and in combination with Merck’s Keytruda, in separate early-stage studies for human papilloma virus (HPV) driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +39%. Revenues are expected to be $2.65 million, up 71% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Cue Biopharma, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CUE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Alkermes ALKS, finished the last trading session 6.7% higher at $28.06. ALKS has returned 12% over the past month.

For Alkermes , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.15. This represents a change of +36.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Alkermes currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

