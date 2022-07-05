Strength Seen in Coupang, Inc. (CPNG): Can Its 18% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) shares soared 18% in the last trading session to close at $15.04. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.3% loss over the past four weeks.

The recent surge in Coupang’s share price can be attributed to the company’s growing top line, courtesy of increase in customers. Although the company is reeling from inflation and supply chain disruptions, Coupang is improving utilization of capacity, supply chain optimization and investing in advertising for brand awareness. This is aiding in customer growth. Meanwhile, the existing customers are spending more than 60% of their total estimated spend online, which has been helping the company to grow faster than the e-commerce segment.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.59 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -353.9%. Revenues are expected to be $5.15 billion, up 15.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Coupang, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CPNG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Coupang, Inc. is part of the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry. TripAdvisor (TRIP), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.8% higher at $18.47. TRIP has returned -29.2% in the past month.

For TripAdvisor , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -3.1% over the past month to -$0.11. This represents a change of -57.1% from what the company reported a year ago. TripAdvisor currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

