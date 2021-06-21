Strength Seen in Codexis (CDXS): Can Its 12.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Codexis CDXS shares ended the last trading session 12.6% higher at $22.12. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.1% gain over the past four weeks.

The company's share price gained following Codexis raised its revenue guidance for 2021 as well its guidance for product gross margin. The announcement came after receipt of a significant new order for a proprietary enzyme product, majority of which was not included in previous guidance.

This producer of custom industrial enzymes is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -54.6%. Revenues are expected to be $18.03 million, up 20.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Codexis, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CDXS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

