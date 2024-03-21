Strength Seen in Chipotle (CMG): Can Its 3.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) shares ended the last trading session 3.5% higher at $2,895. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Chipotle's shares surged after it revealed plans for a 50-for-1 stock split aimed at enhancing accessibility for employees and a broader range of investors. The strategic move aligns with the company's exceptional stock performance. Pending approval, shareholders, as of Jun 18, 2024, are anticipated to receive 49 extra shares for each share they currently hold. The stock is forecast to trade on a post-split basis beginning Jun 26, 2024.

This Mexican food chain is expected to post quarterly earnings of $11.36 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%. Revenues are expected to be $2.66 billion, up 12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Chipotle, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CMG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Chipotle is a member of the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry. One other stock in the same industry, Wendy's (WEN), finished the last trading session 0.9% higher at $18.56. WEN has returned 2.3% over the past month.

Wendy's' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -2.1% over the past month to $0.22. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +4.8%. Wendy's currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

