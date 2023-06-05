Strength Seen in Chemours (CC): Can Its 24.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Chemours (CC) shares ended the last trading session 24.1% higher at $33.64. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% loss over the past four weeks.

Chemours’ stock popped after the company along with DuPont and Corteva reached an agreement in principle to settle all PFAS-related drinking water claims of public water systems that serve the vast majority of the U.S. population. The companies agreed to establish and contribute a combined $1.185 billion to a settlement fund with Chemours contributing 50% and DuPont and Corteva collectively contributing the balance 50%. The settlement is subject to approval by the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina upon finalization of a definitive agreement, which is expected within the second quarter of 2023.

This chemical company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -40.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.75 billion, down 8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Chemours, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Chemours belongs to the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry. Another stock from the same industry, Olin (OLN), closed the last trading session 6.2% higher at $51.35. Over the past month, OLN has returned -9.8%.

Olin's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.4% over the past month to $1.33. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -51.8%. Olin currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Chemours Company (CC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Olin Corporation (OLN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.