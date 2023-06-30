Strength Seen in Carriage Services (CSV): Can Its 20.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Carriage Services (CSV) shares ended the last trading session 20.4% higher at $33.76. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.2% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Carriage Services rallied as the company unveiled that it has started exploring potential strategic alternatives – such as a merger, divestiture or any other potential deal to boost shareholder value.

This provider of funeral and cemetary services and products is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -10.3%. Revenues are expected to be $93.93 million, up 3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Carriage Services, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CSV going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Carriage Services belongs to the Zacks Funeral Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Service Corp. (SCI), closed the last trading session 1.1% higher at $64.79. Over the past month, SCI has returned 0.7%.

Service Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.80. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -4.8%. Service Corp. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Service Corporation International (SCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.