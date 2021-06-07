Strength Seen in Capital Bancorp (CBNK): Can Its 7.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Capital Bancorp (CBNK) shares soared 7.2% in the last trading session to close at $24.36. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Capital Bancorp extended its rally for the fourth consequent day. Optimistic investor sentiments surrounding the expectation of an accelerated recovery of the banking sector drove the stock. The bullish trend can be attributed to steepening of the yield curve, additional government spending, solid economic growth expectations and favorable economic data.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +70.6%. Revenues are expected to be $37.4 million, up 15.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Capital Bancorp, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CBNK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy).

