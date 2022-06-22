Strength Seen in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT): Can Its 6.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) shares ended the last trading session 6.2% higher at $10.78. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 21.7% loss over the past four weeks.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ended sharply higher on Tuesday, driven by optimism over oil prices spurred by curbs on Russia, plus a demand spike owing to the reopening of economies and a rebound in activity. The steady increase in crude prices to over $100 a barrel and robust product demand has lifted the fuel refining space and contributed to the strength in Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.18 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +81.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.06 billion, up 31.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 37.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CLMT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is part of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry. Western Midstream (WES), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.1% higher at $24.18. WES has returned -11.8% in the past month.

Western Midstream's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +1.5% over the past month to $0.75. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +36.4%. Western Midstream currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.