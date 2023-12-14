Strength Seen in Cadence (CADE): Can Its 6.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Cadence (CADE) shares ended the last trading session 6% higher at $29.54. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 14.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Cadence rallied for the fourth consecutive trading day. The Federal Reserve signaled end of the current rate cycle and kept the interest rates unchanged at 22-year high of 5.25-5.5% at the end of two-day FOMC meeting. Further, the central bank indicated three interest rate cuts by 2024-end. These developments turned investor sentiments bullish on bank stocks as high funding costs being faced by the industry players will somewhat come down next year, thus supporting net interest income and margin. Thus, the CADE stock moved higher.

This bank is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -32.1%. Revenues are expected to be $445.94 million, down 6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Cadence, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CADE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Cadence is part of the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry. South Plains Financial (SPFI), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 5.3% higher at $29.67. SPFI has returned 3.3% in the past month.

For South Plains Financial , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.65. This represents a change of -8.5% from what the company reported a year ago. South Plains Financial currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

