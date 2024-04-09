Strength Seen in AssetMark Financial (AMK): Can Its 6.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

AssetMark Financial AMK shares rallied 6.6% in the last trading session to close at $36.82. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.4% loss over the past four weeks.

The release of the latest job report has made investors bullish on the economy. The job report, which has come out better than expected, reflects continued strength in the economy. Also, it confirms that the labor market remains resilient despite high interest rates. This investor optimism probably drove the AMK stock higher in the last three consecutive trading days. The stock also touched a new 52-week high in last day's trading session.

This financial services company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +15.1%. Revenues are expected to be $186.66 million, up 5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For AssetMark Financial, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AMK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

AssetMark Financial is part of the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry. Blue Owl Capital Inc. OWL, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.7% higher at $19.60. OWL has returned 9.5% in the past month.

Blue Owl Capital's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.16. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +6.7%. Blue Owl Capital currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

