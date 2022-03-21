Strength Seen in Arista Networks (ANET): Can Its 4.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Arista Networks (ANET) shares soared 4.2% in the last trading session to close at $131.25. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.5% loss over the past four weeks.

The rally was driven by increased investor optimism as the company benefits from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. Arista is witnessing solid demand for its client-to-cloud networking portfolio across all sectors.

This cloud networking company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +27%. Revenues are expected to be $854.05 million, up 27.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Arista Networks, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ANET going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Arista Networks is a member of the Zacks Communication - Components industry. One other stock in the same industry, Viav Solutions (VIAV), finished the last trading session 2% higher at $16.56. VIAV has returned -2.1% over the past month.

Viav Solutions' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.21. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +16.7%. Viav Solutions currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.