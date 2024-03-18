Strength Seen in Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST): Can Its 16.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) shares ended the last trading session 16% higher at $6.09. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 93% gain over the past four weeks.

The sudden surge in the stock price can be attributed to Aquestive's announcement regarding achieving the primary and secondary endpoints in the two-part phase III pivotal pharmacokinetic clinical study of Anaphylm (epinephrine) Sublingual Film to treat severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The stock price surge was also likely boosted by findings from the FDA Type C meeting. The company expects to file a new drug application for Anaphylm to treat this indication by the end of 2024.

This specialty pharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -181.8%. Revenues are expected to be $12.47 million, up 12% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Aquestive Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 13.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AQST going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Aquestive Therapeutics is a member of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. One other stock in the same industry, Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL), finished the last trading session 2.8% higher at $39.09. COLL has returned 12% over the past month.

Collegium Pharmaceutical's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +11.9% over the past month to $1.50. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +13.6%. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.