Strength Seen in Alphatec (ATEC): Can Its 12.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Alphatec ATEC shares rallied 12.1% in the last trading session to close at $12.89. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Alphatec scored a strong price increase driven by the optimism surrounding the company’s solid fourth-quarter 2021 results. The company’s revenues of $73.96 million for the reported quarter, recorded an impressive growth of 68.2% year over year. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.36%. For 2021, Alphatec recorded revenues of $243.2 million, up 67.9% from the 2020 reported figure.

This medical equipment and supplies holding company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.30 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -87.5%. Revenues are expected to be $67.72 million, up 53.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Alphatec, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ATEC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Alphatec is a member of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. One other stock in the same industry, Edwards Lifesciences EW, finished the last trading session 4.5% higher at $123.07. EW has returned 5.1% over the past month.

For Edwards Lifesciences , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.55. This represents a change of +1.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

