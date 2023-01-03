Strength Seen in Airgain (AIRG): Can Its 6.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Airgain (AIRG) shares ended the last trading session 6.4% higher at $6.51. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 24.6% loss over the past four weeks.

The company is witnessing solid demand for integrated wireless solutions in the form of antenna products. These products are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive and consumer markets. Ideal for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide, the customizable antennas serve both indoor and outdoor connectivity issues.

This antenna products developer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +126.1%. Revenues are expected to be $20.48 million, up 44.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Airgain, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AIRG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Airgain is part of the Zacks Communication - Components industry. Corning (GLW), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.1% lower at $31.94. GLW has returned -6.6% in the past month.

For Corning , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.4% over the past month to $0.44. This represents a change of -18.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Corning currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.