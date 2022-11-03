Strength Seen in 21Vianet (VNET): Can Its 10.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?

21Vianet (VNET) shares ended the last trading session 10.3% higher at $5.03. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 20% loss over the past four weeks.

The upswing in share price is attributed to improving prospects. Deployment of additional data centers in Yangtze River Delta, Greater Bay Area and Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle which is expected to help the company drive top-line growth. The company is expanding its data centers to support the rising demand for digitalization.

This provider of carrier-neutral internet data center services is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -100%. Revenues are expected to be $277.42 million, up 14.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For 21Vianet, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VNET going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

21Vianet belongs to the Zacks Internet - Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Baidu Inc. (BIDU), closed the last trading session 0.1% lower at $78.13. Over the past month, BIDU has returned -36.6%.

Baidu Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +5.7% over the past month to $2.44. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +7%. Baidu Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

