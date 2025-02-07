Strength Seen in Huntsman (HUN): Can Its 5.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Huntsman (HUN) shares ended the last trading session 5.6% higher at $17.24. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.2% loss over the past four weeks.

HUN’s rally appears to reflect optimism about higher demand in Polyurethanes and Performance Products segments and recovery in aerospace and coatings markets in Advanced Materials. The company is likely to benefit from volume growth on the back of improved demand in the fourth quarter.



This chemical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +42.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.46 billion, up 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Huntsman, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 95.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on HUN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Huntsman is a member of the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry. One other stock in the same industry, Compass Minerals (CMP), finished the last trading session 1.3% lower at $11.77. CMP has returned 1.7% over the past month.

For Compass , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.05. This represents a change of -200% from what the company reported a year ago. Compass currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.