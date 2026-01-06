Strength Seen in Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN): Can Its 6.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) shares ended the last trading session 6.4% higher at $9.27. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Hillman are likely to have gained on optimism surrounding ongoing operating initiatives. The company continues to benefit from pricing actions and steady new business wins despite a challenging demand backdrop. Hillman is managing tariff-related cost pressure through supply chain flexibility and disciplined execution. The company is also advancing its Robotics and Digital Solutions activity, supported by the continued rollout of Mini Key machines, reflecting efforts to drive efficiency and support long-term growth.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $374 million, up 7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Hillman Solutions Corp., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on HLMN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Hillman Solutions Corp. is a member of the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. One other stock in the same industry, United Rentals (URI), finished the last trading session 5% higher at $887.01. URI has returned 6% over the past month.

United Rentals' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.3% over the past month to $11.86. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +2.3%. United Rentals currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

