Strength Seen in Helios Technologies (HLIO): Can Its 5.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) shares soared 5.1% in the last trading session to close at $43.38. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 13.6% loss over the past four weeks.

Helios Technologies’ growth is primarily driven by optimism about the strong momentum in its electronics business. Strength across the company’s health & wellness and off-road vehicle markets and the acquisition of i3 Product Development bode well.

This maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -25.9%. Revenues are expected to be $215.3 million, down 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Helios Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on HLIO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Helios Technologies is part of the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Flowserve (FLS), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2% higher at $47.18. FLS has returned -2.7% in the past month.

Flowserve's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.63. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +21.2%. Flowserve currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.