Strength Seen in Hawkins (HWKN): Can Its 3.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Hawkins (HWKN) shares soared 3.6% in the last trading session to close at $164.39. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.8% gain over the past four weeks.

HWKN’s rally appears to be driven by the optimism over strong momentum in the Water Treatment segment. Hawkins is seeing strong growth in this segment, reflecting its strategic emphasis on the water treatment sector, including the successful integration of recent acquisitions. Sustained improvement in the Industrial Solutions segment is also aiding its performance.

This chemical maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%. Revenues are expected to be $255.28 million, up 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Hawkins, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on HWKN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Hawkins is part of the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry. Ecolab (ECL), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.8% lower at $270.84. ECL has returned 5.6% in the past month.

For Ecolab, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.6% over the past month to $1.7. This represents a change of +13.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Ecolab currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.