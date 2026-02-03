Strength Seen in Harrow (HROW): Can Its 9.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Harrow (HROW) shares ended the last trading session 9.7% higher at $44.9. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 18% loss over the past four weeks.

Harrow’s share price rose as the company reaffirmed its revenue guidance for full-year 2025 and underscored continued progress across its commercial and development initiatives. The company plans to double the VEVYE sales team, expand IHEEZO into office-based care, and double the surgical sales force for TRIESENCE.Additionally, Harrow plans to submit the new drug application for pipeline candidates in the first half of 2027.

This pharmaceutical and drug compounding company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +40%. Revenues are expected to be $87.5 million, up 30.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Harrow, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 117.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on HROW going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Harrow is a member of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. One other stock in the same industry, Assertio (ASRT), finished the last trading session 3.9% higher at $12.24. ASRT has returned 28.9% over the past month.

For Assertio, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.4% over the past month to -$3.05. This represents a change of -84.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Assertio currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

