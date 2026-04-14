Strength Seen in Hamilton Lane (HLNE): Can Its 7.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Hamilton Lane HLNE shares soared 7.4% in the last trading session to close at $99.07. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.7% loss over the past four weeks.

As major banks release their first-quarter 2026 results, the outlook for the finance sector has been lifted with expectations of strong investment banking activity, trading revenues, and deal-making momentum. Moreover, with improving outlook for fee-related earnings and renewed optimism around private equity and credit activity, investors are now rotating into beaten-down alternative asset managers. These are probably the reasons why the HLNE stock gained in last day’s trading session.

This private-market investment firm is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%. Revenues are expected to be $199.94 million, up 1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Hamilton Lane, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on HLNE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Hamilton Lane belongs to the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry. Another stock from the same industry, GCM Grosvenor Inc. GCMG, closed the last trading session 3.3% higher at $10.04. Over the past month, GCMG has returned -6.1%.

For GCM Grosvenor, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.19. This represents a change of +5.6% from what the company reported a year ago. GCM Grosvenor currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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