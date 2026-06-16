Strength Seen in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB): Can Its 7.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) shares rallied 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $109. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1% loss over the past four weeks.

The agreement, virtually signed by the United States and Iran to end a US blockade of Iranian ports, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and start 60 days of nuclear negotiations, lifted shares of this Mexican company. Oil price, a key input cost of any transportation player, also fell as a result. Moreover, the Mexican company has been witnessing an uptick in passenger traffic, which aided its first-quarter 2026 results. Management expects traffic volumes to be healthy going forward as well.



This airport facilities manager is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%. Revenues are expected to be $257.14 million, up 15.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on OMAB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is part of the Zacks Transportation - Services industry. Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (KHNGY), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.2% lower at $47.49. KHNGY has returned 11.8% in the past month.

Kuehne & Nagel International's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.54. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +10.2%. Kuehne & Nagel International currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (KHNGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.