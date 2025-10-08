Strength Seen in Great Elm Capital (GECC): Can Its 5.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Great Elm Capital GECC shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $8.1. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 32.1% loss over the past four weeks.

As the Federal Reserve cut interest rates last month and hinted at more rate cuts this year, loan demand has increased for BDCs given the decline in borrowing costs. This positive development probably drove the Great Elm Capital stock higher in last day’s trading session.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -38.5%. Revenues are expected to be $10.08 million, down 14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Great Elm Capital, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GECC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Great Elm Capital is a member of the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry. One other stock in the same industry, Victory Capital Holdings VCTR, finished the last trading session 0.8% higher at $66.46. VCTR has returned -7.6% over the past month.

Victory Capital's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +1.8% over the past month to $1.6. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +18.5%. Victory Capital currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

