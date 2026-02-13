Strength Seen in Goosehead (GSHD): Can Its 5.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) shares rallied 5.8% in the last trading session to close at $52.35. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 30.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Goosehead Insurance and Planet Insurance has inked a strategic franchise partnership to make insurance easier for customers.



Management strategy initiatives to accelerate the expansion of existing agencies, placing the right new franchise owners in the right geographies, expanding the corporate team to further support top decile agency growth, ramping new go-to-market motions through enterprise sales and partnership teams, and developing new and maturing technologies bode well for growth.



The company is also investing in service talent and technology. Goosehead stays focussed to deliver industry leading client experience..

This insurance company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -31.7%. Revenues are expected to be $96.48 million, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Goosehead, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GSHD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Goosehead belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry. Another stock from the same industry, Fidelity National Financial (FNF), closed the last trading session 0.2% lower at $57. Over the past month, FNF has returned 10%.

For Fidelity National Financial, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.51. This represents a change of +17.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Fidelity National Financial currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

