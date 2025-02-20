Strength Seen in Global Blue Group (GB): Can Its 17.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) shares rallied 17.5% in the last trading session to close at $7.32. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 14.7% loss over the past four weeks.

Global Blue Group's stock experienced a price rise following its acquisition announcement by Shift4, a leader in integrated payments and commerce technology. The deal, expected to close by the third quarter of 2025, will create a global leader in commerce and payment technologies serving retail and hospitality sectors across 50+ countries. Shift4 will finance the acquisition with cash and a $1.8 billion bridge loan.

Global Blue Group boasts a strong position as a global leader in tax-free shopping, holding approximately 70% market share and a strong presence in more than 50 countries. The company leverages its proprietary cloud-based technology platform to facilitate seamless payments and transaction processing, integrating with various acquirers, POS providers and customs validation platforms. Its long-standing relationships with top-tier merchants, averaging more than 20 years, ensures stability.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +125%. Revenues are expected to be $133.59 million, up 13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Global Blue Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 20% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on GB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Global Blue Group is a member of the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Repay Holdings (RPAY), finished the last trading session 0.3% lower at $7.40. RPAY has returned -0.8% over the past month.

Repay Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.24. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -11.1%. Repay Holdings currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.