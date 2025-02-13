Strength Seen in Gladstone (LAND): Can Its 5.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Gladstone Land LAND shares rallied 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $11.59. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.2% gain over the past four weeks.

The increased investor optimism in the stock can be attributed to the favorable operating environment.

This real estate investment trust specializing in farmland is expected to post quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -26.7%. Revenues are expected to be $20.25 million, down 17.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While FFO and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in FFO estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Gladstone, the consensus estimate for FFO per share for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in FFO estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LAND going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Gladstone is a member of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. One other stock in the same industry, DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH), finished the last trading session 1.5% lower at $8.49. DRH has returned -1.7% over the past month.

For DiamondRock Hospitality , the consensus estimate for FFO per share for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.21. This represents a change of +16.7% from what the company reported a year ago. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

