Strength Seen in Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA): Can Its 14.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) shares ended the last trading session 14.5% higher at $16.36. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 27.6% gain over the past four weeks.

The sudden soaring of the stock price can be attributed to positive investor expectations regarding the potential of Ginkgo’s proprietary cell programming platforms, Foundry and Codebase. The company offers R&D services utilizing these assets under collaboration and license agreements. DNA also provides end-to-end biomonitoring and bioinformatic support services to public health authorities.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.45 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +59.7%. Revenues are expected to be $45.08 million, up 29.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Ginkgo Bioworks, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on DNA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Ginkgo Bioworks belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS), closed the last trading session 0.7% higher at $162.44. Over the past month, KRYS has returned 1%.

Krystal Biotech's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +10.6% over the past month to $1.29. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +330%. Krystal Biotech currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.