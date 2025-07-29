Strength Seen in Flexible Solutions International (FSI): Can Its 13.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) shares rallied 13% in the last trading session to close at $5.4. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.4% loss over the past four weeks.

The company’s shares are heading higher in anticipation of strong second-quarter results. It recently announced revenues for the second quarter, which increased roughly 6.5% year over year to $11.212 million. The top line was driven by a $2.5 million payment for food grade product development, which offset softness from several historic customers due to general business conditions, tariff uncertainties and inventory reduction.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -40%. Revenues are expected to be $11.61 million, up 10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Flexible Solutions International, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FSI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Flexible Solutions International belongs to the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry. Another stock from the same industry, Mativ Holdings (MATV), closed the last trading session 0.1% lower at $7.56. Over the past month, MATV has returned 8.5%.

For Mativ Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.18. This represents a change of -47.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Mativ Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

