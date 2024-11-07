Strength Seen in First Advantage (FA): Can Its 6.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

First Advantage (FA) shares ended the last trading session 6.7% higher at $18.45. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 12.4% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock price has increased as the company improves from investments in products and geographies to strengthen its business, including highly automating its technology.

This provider of background screening services is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -10.7%. Revenues are expected to be $203.19 million, up 1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For First Advantage, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

First Advantage belongs to the Zacks Technology Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI), closed the last trading session 10.8% higher at $1.74. Over the past month, DGHI has returned 53.9%.

For Digihost Technology Inc. , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.13. This represents a change of -18.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Digihost Technology Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

