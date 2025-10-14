Strength Seen in ESS Tech (GWH): Can Its 117.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

ESS Tech, Inc. GWH shares ended the last trading session 117.6% higher at $9.05. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 195% gain over the past four weeks.

ESS Tech is benefiting from its proprietary iron flow battery technology, cost reduction efforts, and strong demand for long-duration energy storage solutions.



This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.74 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +61.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.3 million, up 261.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For ESS Tech, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GWH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

ESS Tech belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Another stock from the same industry, Mistras MG, closed the last trading session 1.5% higher at $9.53. Over the past month, MG has returned -1%.

Mistras' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.26. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +30%. Mistras currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mistras Group Inc (MG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.