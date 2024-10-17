Strength Seen in Energy Fuels (UUUU): Can Its 15.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Energy Fuels (UUUU) shares soared 15.4% in the last trading session to close at $6.60. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 20.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Energy Fuels’ shares surged on the news that Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing arm of Amazon AMZN, has signed three new agreements to support the development of nuclear energy projects, including enabling the construction of several new Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

This resurgence in demand for nuclear energy bodes well for UUUU. Last month, Constellation Energy signed a long-term power supply agreement with Microsoft Corporation. To meet Microsoft’s 20-year clean energy requirements, Constellation Energy will restart the nuclear-powered Three Mile Island Unit 1, which was idle for five years for economic reasons. Oracle is designing a data center powered by three small modular reactors.

This uranium and vanadium miner and developer is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.05 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -150%. Revenues are expected to be $5.1 million, down 53.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Energy Fuels, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on UUUU going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Energy Fuels is a member of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry. One other stock in the same industry, Amerigo Resources (ARREF), finished the last trading session 1.2% higher at $1.29. ARREF has returned 9% over the past month.

For Amerigo Resources , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.03. This represents a change of +175% from what the company reported a year ago. Amerigo Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

