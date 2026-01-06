Strength Seen in Emerson Electric (EMR): Can Its 5.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Emerson Electric Co. EMR shares soared 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $142.85. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 1.1% loss over the past four weeks.

Emerson’s rally is primarily driven by optimism over strong momentum in Intelligent Devices segment. Within the segment, EMR is seeing strength in the Final Control business, driven by solid momentum in power end markets. Also, robust growth across the Americas and Asia, Middle East & Africa regions bode well for it.

This maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%. Revenues are expected to be $4.34 billion, up 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Emerson Electric, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on EMR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Emerson Electric is part of the Zacks Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Powell Industries (POWL), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.5% higher at $361.39. POWL has returned 3% in the past month.

Powell Industries' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $2.85. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -0.4%. Powell Industries currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.