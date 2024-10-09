Strength Seen in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (DNTH): Can Its 5.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (DNTH) shares soared 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $27.99. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% loss over the past four weeks.

The growing optimism over the company’s lead pipeline candidate DNTH103, which is being developed for treating several autoimmune diseases, like generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG), multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN) and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) might have driven the recent share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.59 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +84.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.07 million, up 16.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on DNTH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. uniQure (QURE), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 11.1% higher at $5.92. QURE has returned -0.7% in the past month.

uniQure's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$1.12. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +40.4%. uniQure currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (DNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

uniQure N.V. (QURE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.