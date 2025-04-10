Strength Seen in Dana (DAN): Can Its 15.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Dana (DAN) shares rallied 15.2% in the last trading session to close at $11.96. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 25.4% loss over the past four weeks.

Dana stock surged yesterday amid a broader market rebound following Trump’s 90-day pause in reciprocal tariffs on most countries (except China). The move came in response to steep market declines and growing fears that tariff increases could push the economy into a recession.

This automotive equipment supplier is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +700%. Revenues are expected to be $2.27 billion, down 16.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Dana, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on DAN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Dana is a member of the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry. One other stock in the same industry, Lear (LEA), finished the last trading session 10.2% higher at $82.87. LEA has returned -21.8% over the past month.

For Lear , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $2.63. This represents a change of -17.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Lear currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

