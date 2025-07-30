Strength Seen in CyberArk (CYBR): Can Its 13.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

CyberArk CYBR shares soared 13.5% in the last trading session to close at $434.48. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 5.9% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock soared after the Wall Street Journal reported that Palo Alto Networks PANW is in advanced talks to acquire CyberArk. Citing people familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal stated that the deal could be worth more than $20 billion.

This maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +46.3%. Revenues are expected to be $315.43 million, up 40.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For CyberArk, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CYBR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

CyberArk is a member of the Zacks Security industry. One other stock in the same industry, Palo Alto Networks, finished the last trading session 5.2% lower at $193.84. PANW has returned -0.1% over the past month.

For Palo Alto, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.88. This represents a change of +17.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Palo Alto currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.