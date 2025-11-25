Strength Seen in Credo Technology Group (CRDO): Can Its 13.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. CRDO shares ended the last trading session 13% higher at $150.85. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 14.2% loss over the past four weeks.

Credo Technology Group is benefiting from the surging demand for AI-driven infrastructure and high-speed connectivity solutions.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +600%. Revenues are expected to be $235.23 million, up 226.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Credo Technology Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CRDO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Credo Technology Group is a member of the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry. One other stock in the same industry, Sono-Tek Corporation SOTK, finished the last trading session 4.8% lower at $3.89. SOTK has returned -10.5% over the past month.

SonoTek's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.03. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +50%. SonoTek currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

