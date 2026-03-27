Strength Seen in Cirrus Logic (CRUS): Can Its 3.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Cirrus Logic CRUS shares soared 3.8% in the last trading session to close at $148.69. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 0.2% loss over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price can be attributed to Apple announced it is adding Cirrus Logic, along with Bosch, TDK and Qnity Electronics, to its American Manufacturing Program, with plans to invest $400 million through 2030 to expand U.S.-based production of critical components, as per a Reuters report. Notably, Apple Inc is the company’s largest customer, representing nearly 89% of its fiscal 2025 sales.

The company is gaining from strong demand for its components in flagship smartphones, supported by a favorable mix of end devices and continued innovation in its core audio solutions. Cirrus Logic is seeing robust traction for its latest-generation custom-boosted amplifiers and smart codecs, which are built on advanced architectures that enhance system-level performance. These innovations not only extend product life cycles but also improve visibility into sustained revenue streams. Additionally, ongoing investments in high-performance mixed-signal solutions, including camera controllers and power-related applications, are strengthening its value proposition and deepening customer engagement.

Cirrus Logic is also benefiting from expanding opportunities beyond smartphones, particularly in PCs and emerging AI-enabled devices. It is building momentum with new product ramps in mainstream PC platforms, supported by growing adoption among leading OEMs and strong interest in next-generation voice-enabled components designed for AI interaction. Diversification into markets such as professional audio, automotive, and industrial applications is creating long-term growth avenues, aided by high-margin products with extended life cycles.

This chipmaker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.68 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%. Revenues are expected to be $439.82 million, up 3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Cirrus Logic, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 15.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CRUS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Cirrus Logic belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Another stock from the same industry, Ichor Holdings ICHR, closed the last trading session 11.2% lower at $45.45. Over the past month, ICHR has returned -2.4%.

Ichor Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.13. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +8.3%. Ichor Holdings currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.