Strength Seen in Chubb (CB): Can Its 3.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Chubb (CB) shares rallied 3.2% in the last trading session to close at $341.44. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Chubb's suite of compelling products and services and its focus on capitalizing on the potential of middle-market businesses and investments in various strategic initiatives, pave the way for long-term growth. Several distribution agreements have expanded its network, boosting its market presence. An impressive inorganic growth story helps to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. It boasts a strong capital position with sufficient cash generation capabilities that ensure steady payouts to investors. Chubb expects adjusted net investment income to be between $1.825 billion and $1.85 billion in the second quarter of 2026.

This insurer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $6.57 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +7%. Revenues are expected to be $15.89 billion, up 7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Chubb, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Chubb is a member of the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. One other stock in the same industry, United Fire Group (UFCS), finished the last trading session 4.8% higher at $52.55. UFCS has returned 12% over the past month.

United Fire's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.72. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -20%. United Fire currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.