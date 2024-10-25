Strength Seen in Choice Hotels (CHH): Can Its 7.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Choice Hotels (CHH) shares rallied 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $141.35. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Strong demand trends across Choice Hotels’ diversified portfolio of brands along with international market reach expansion bode well for the company.

This hotel franchiser is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.91 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Revenues are expected to be $436.42 million, up 2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Choice Hotels, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CHH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Choice Hotels belongs to the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry. Another stock from the same industry, Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV), closed the last trading session 2.3% higher at $37.47. Over the past month, HGV has returned -1.2%.

For Hilton Grand Vacations , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +3.9% over the past month to $0.72. This represents a change of -26.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.