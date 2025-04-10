Strength Seen in Brookfield (BAM): Can Its 9.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) shares soared 9.6% in the last trading session to close at $47.02. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 8.2% loss over the past four weeks.

Brookfield’s stock witnessed a price surge following the Trump administration’s announcement of a temporary halt of 90 days on reciprocal tariffs for most countries. Besides, BAM benefits from deep operating expertise, extensive global reach investing across 30+ countries, access to large-scale flexible capital with more than $1 trillion assets under management and unique insights from its integrated Brookfield ecosystem. These enable BAM to swiftly identify high-quality assets, drive operational efficiencies and deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for its clients.

This investment manager is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +17.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.25 billion, up 12.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Brookfield, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BAM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Brookfield is a member of the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI), finished the last trading session 19.9% higher at $11.39. SOFI has returned -15.6% over the past month.

For SoFi Technologies , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -4.8% over the past month to $0.03. This represents a change of +50% from what the company reported a year ago. SoFi Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.